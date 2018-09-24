Menu
Login
Armed man arrested at visitor’s entrance to Buckingham Palace. Picture: AP
Armed man arrested at visitor’s entrance to Buckingham Palace. Picture: AP
Crime

Armed intruder arrested at Buckingham Palace

by Staff writers and wires
24th Sep 2018 5:05 AM

AN armed man has been arrested at the entrance of Buckingham Palace, London police have confirmed.

Police said the 38-year-old was carrying a Taser stun gun, adding that he remains in custody.

"It's not terrorism related. It's just a single stand-alone incident," a police spokeswoman told AFP.

He was detained at the visitor entrance as he as passing through an "airport style" security gate, The Sun reports.

The suspect now remains in custody at a central London police station.

Authorities have ruled out the possibility it was terror related.

 

Tourists outside Buckingham Palace in London after a man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a Taser. Picture: AP
Tourists outside Buckingham Palace in London after a man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a Taser. Picture: AP

 

Members of the royal family are currently on their summer break, with Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip staying at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

London remains on a heighten state of alert due to periodic terror-related incidents.

Most recently, in August, a terror suspect crashed his car into the security barriers surrounding the Houses of Parliament.

A Sudanese-born 29-year-old has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Related Items

Show More
buckingham palace editors picks intruder royal family security breach

Top Stories

    Two tiger sharks destroyed where tourists were attacked

    Two tiger sharks destroyed where tourists were attacked

    Breaking TWO tiger sharks have today been shot by Queensland Fisheries' officers in the Whitsundays.

    Smoke scare at airport caused by RAAF plane

    Smoke scare at airport caused by RAAF plane

    News Smoke scare at Whitsunday Coast Airport

    Operator encourages tourists to visit after shark attacks

    Operator encourages tourists to visit after shark attacks

    News Tourist operator hoping shark attacks will not deter visitors.

    Doctor reveals what happened following shark attack

    Doctor reveals what happened following shark attack

    News Doctor reveals what happened following shark attack.

    Local Partners