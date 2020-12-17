Armed man shot dead by police on Logan Mwy
An armed man has been shot and killed by police on the Logan Motorway this morning.
Police officers were responding to reports of a traffic hazard at Drewvale at 6.15am when they were confronted by an armed man, who was by himself and on foot.
It's understood police were talking with the man when he lunged at officers.
Police almost immediately performed CPR on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have warned of extensive delays for motorists travelling to Brisbane.
Eastbound lanes have been closed on the Logan Motorway at Drewvale following the incident.
Traffic is being diverted on to Beaudesert Rd, which is heavily congested as a result.
Eastbound lanes have been closed on the Logan Motorway at #Drewvale following a police incident.— RACQ (@RACQOfficial) December 16, 2020
Delays are building fast, avoid the area! #BneTraffic pic.twitter.com/c16Z8mivQd
Police have advised motorists to seek alternate routes as they remain on scene at the incident.