Armed robber with history of violence may be free soon

Tianna Marlene Willis faced court on two armed robberies, three fraud charges, stealing and a number of driving offences.

Tianna Marlene Willis faced court on two armed robberies, three fraud charges, stealing and a number of driving offences.

A VIOLENT crook with a significant history of traffic offences - including operating cars without a licence - has been earning $100 a week driving a vehicle around the prison where she is held.

Tianna Marlene Willis on Thursday pleaded guilty in Brisbane District Court to two armed robberies, three fraud charges, stealing and a number of driving offences.

During her sentencing before Judge Julie Ryrie, it emerged the 32-year-old former Toowoomba woman has spent about 16 months in prison while on remand, and during some of this time she was allowed to drive a buggy on the prison grounds.

She also hopes to drive heavy machinery for a living.

Willis was sentenced to 3.5 years - with immediate parole eligibility - for a serious armed robbery in which a man was threatened with a steel bar while the defendant and a co-accused stole his smokes, phone and wallet.

Willis - with another offender - also used a pair of scissors to rob a Redcliffe liquor outlet of five bottles of booze and around $700 cash.

She also did small stealing raids on other stores that involved her going in, grabbing items and leaving the scene without paying.

Cops caught her in possession of a vehicle that was not hers.

She was also unlicensed and driving under the influence.

The offending happened during short stints out of prison between May and October last year.

Judge Ryrie noted Willis has a long history of criminal behaviour in Queensland and NSW and that she grew up in home marred by substance abuse and violence.

The court heard she has attacked others on multiple occasions including assaulting an unwary public transport user.

Willis has been in trouble with police since she was young and has been using alcohol for most of her life.

The Ipswich-born Caboolture resident now has a chronic disease from drinking.

Judge Ryrie urged Willis to clean up her life and to use any conditions place on her by the parole board to remain out of trouble.

"You are not a child," she said. - NewsRegional