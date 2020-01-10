Menu
Crime

Armed robbery charge after driver stopped in tyre trap

by Jack Lawrie
10th Jan 2020 8:48 AM
A BRISBANE man will face court tomorrow after police charged him with the alleged armed robbery of a woman in Cairns.

Police allege a car collided with the rear of the woman's vehicle as she was leaving a Smithfield shopping centre on Cattana Road in Smithfield around 8.30pm on Monday night.

The woman got out of her car, where she was approached by a man from the second vehicle.

The man, who was allegedly armed with a knife, demanded her car keys and then drove off in her car, heading south along Mount Millman Drive.

The female driver of the second vehicle was seen driving off in the same direction.

The woman was not injured and was able to flag down a passing motorist.

Police located the second vehicle abandoned on the Captain Cook Highway south of Smithfield.

Police noticed the allegedly stolen vehicle travelling inbound on the Bruce Highway at Woree early this morning.

Officers used a tyre deflation device to intercept the vehicle near Barr Street at Earlville.

The 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene and charged with armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

He is scheduled to reappear in the Cairns Magistrates Court tomorrow morning.

