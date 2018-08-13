Menu
KINGAROY police have released CCTV images of two people they want to speak with about an armed robbery.
Armed robbery in Kingaroy: Police release CCTV images

Christian Berechree
by
13th Aug 2018 7:18 AM | Updated: 9:17 AM

The robbery took place last night, August 12, at about 11pm, at a Youngman St service station.

According to a Queensland Police spokesperson, just before 11pm, the pair walked into the Youngman Street business armed with garden tool and demanded money from the male attendant.

The employee refused, and when they attempted to leave the premises the main glass door locked causing them to be stuck inside.

As a results, one of them took a fire extinguisher off the wall and smashed a freezer before the second used it to smash a glass door and large glass window.

The pair then crawled through a hole in the glass with a stolen charity tin before leaving in a black 2011 Ford Fiesta parked at the back of the service station, believed to have been stolen from a Murgon address.  

The employee was uninjured during the incident.  

Investigations indicate the same pair forced entry to a licensed premises in Fitzroy Street at Nanango a short time later where a number of bottles of alcohol were taken.  

Police believe the two people pictured may have information to assist their investigations.  

Anyone who may recognise them is urged to contact police or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.

Quote reference number QP1801487334.

    Local Partners