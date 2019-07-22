Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Heap of leaves and rake on green garden lawn, garden works and cleaning in autumn.
Heap of leaves and rake on green garden lawn, garden works and cleaning in autumn. bobbidog
Crime

Armed with rake: 'We're going to be on A Current Affair'

Lachlan Mcivor
by
22nd Jul 2019 7:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN lost control after being evicted from public housing and threatened two terrified government employees with a rake as she felt she was not being given enough time to clear out her things.

Melissa June Brennan, 50, of Goodna told the female victim "you and me are going to be on A Current Affair and I'm going to make you a noose" before screaming further obscenities.

Appearing in the dock of the Ipswich Magistrates Court, she pleaded guilty to two charges, including going armed so as to cause and failing to appear.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said on July 18, Brennan was removing her things from an Ellen Grove house with the assistance of two members of the Salvation Army and under supervision of two Department of Housing and Public Works workers.

Suddenly, she lost her cool and armed herself with a rake, threatening the two government employees and advancing towards them.

As she kept yelling threats, the victims ran to a car and locked themselves inside but Brennan kept moving towards them and one point held the rake like a spear, saying she was going to kill one of the victims.

They reversed away to escape from Brennan and called police. When police arrived to speak to her she acted aggressively and as they attempted to calm her down, she said the woman was "going to die". She was subsequently arrested.

Defence lawyer Kelsea Read said Brennan snapped as she was unaware where she was going to live and was afraid for the future of her only child.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said it was a "frightening incident" for two people who were just trying to do their job .

Brennan was sentenced to 14 days in prison but released immediately on parole with her single day of custody taken into account. She was placed on a 12-month probation order.

armed court news editors picks ipswich court melissa brennan rake
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Cause of fatal accident at CQ mine site remains a mystery

    premium_icon Cause of fatal accident at CQ mine site remains a mystery

    News Lengthy internal probe fails to find direct cause of mine death

    Knife found during police stop

    premium_icon Knife found during police stop

    Crime Magistrate: Your story's got more holes in it than Swiss cheese

    Where can you see the Melbourne Cup trophy?

    premium_icon Where can you see the Melbourne Cup trophy?

    News Australia's most prized sporting trophy arrives in our region.

    This is how much it costs to own and operate your car

    premium_icon This is how much it costs to own and operate your car

    Motoring RACQ has revealed the cheapest and dearest cars to own and operate

    • 22nd Jul 2019 6:42 AM