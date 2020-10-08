Army called in to help search for missing high-profile judge

The army have today been called in to help with the search for missing Federal Circuit Court Judge Guy Andrew.

The Courier-Mail understands approximately 30 soldiers from the Australian Army have today joined the search for the missing judge, who was last seen when he left his north Brisbane home around 3am on Sunday.

The Army has been called in to help in the search for Judge Guy Andrew. Picture: Peter Wallis

Soldiers, SES crews and members of the Queensland Police Service are today scouring through Brisbane's D'Aguilar National Park in desperate attempts to locate Judge Andrew.

The search party is going door-to-door to properties that back onto the 40km national park, which encompasses the Mt Coot-tha and Enoggera Reservoir areas.

Police divers were earlier this week wading through the large Enoggera Reservoir, while family, friends and volunteers assisted SES crews and the QPS on land.

SES search properties off Dillon Rd in The Gap. Picture: Peter Wallis

Drones have also been used during the search.

Judge Andrew has been missing for five days.

Police located his car on Dillon Rd in The Gap around 2pm on Sunday, after he set off in the Mt Coot-tha direction about 3am that morning.

Missing Federal Circuit Court Judge Guy Andrew. Picture: Townsville Bulletin

He is described as Caucasian, 176cm tall with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police. Policelink 131444

