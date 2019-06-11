Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A Tiger helicopter made an emergency landing in a paddock near Maclagan about 11.45am Tuesday.
A Tiger helicopter made an emergency landing in a paddock near Maclagan about 11.45am Tuesday. WIN News Toowoomba
News

Army helicopter makes emergency landing after 'wire strike'

Tara Miko
by
11th Jun 2019 3:17 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Department of Defence is looking into an emergency landing of an Australian Army helicopter during a routine training exercise on the Darling Downs today.

The Tiger helicopter made a safe landing in a paddock near Maclagan about 11.45am.

A Defence spokeswoman confirmed the incident to The Chronicle, and said the aircraft experienced a "wire strike" during routine training.

"The aircraft landed safely and all members of the crew are safe," the spokeswoman said.

"Defence is currenrly looking into further details of the incident."

australian army darling downs emergency landing oakey army aviation centre toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    A dam good day out

    premium_icon A dam good day out

    News Peter Faust Dam will hold an open day this weekend.

    • 11th Jun 2019 4:05 PM
    Abell Point Marina earns industry accolades

    Abell Point Marina earns industry accolades

    Business Whitsunday facility scoops pool at Marina of the Year Awards.

    Council seeks community input on bushfire management plan

    premium_icon Council seeks community input on bushfire management plan

    News Council seeks feedback from Collinsville and Scottville residents.