Army lands in Whitsundays

HERE TO HELP: The Australian Army arrived in the Whitsundays on Thursday to provide disaster relief.

THEY'VE been walking the grounds, flying in our skies and they're here on a mission - to help the Whitsundays recover from devastating Cyclone Debbie.

The Australian Army arrived from Brisbane and Townsville on Thursday to provide disaster relief.

Officer commanding the Army Engineer Forces Embark Major Fabian Harrison said supporting the region was a priority.

"The local government has taken control of tasking and we're working in support of SES and local contractors," he said.

"Our main aim is to enable the local government to re-establish an effective strategy to support them."

Since arriving, about 70 defence personnel in Proserpine and about 70 in Airlie Beach have been helping to clear debris, clear and open roads and provide fresh water to those who don't have it.

"We've been at Conway Beach and another beach south of there today helping to clean up," Major Harrison said.

He said it was "pretty disheartening" to see the damage caused.

"We're proud of our abilities to help those people who need it," he said.

Troops have set up camp in locations such as Proserpine, Shute Harbour, Conway and on their ship.

"We're happy to be here supporting everyone," Major Harrison said.