Army to establish water collection points.

FREE water will be given away by the Auatralian Army at selected points throughout Cannonvale and Airlie Beach this morning.

Whitsunday Regional Council is advising residents that water points will be established by 8am this morning.

The water points will be located at Whitsunday Plaza (Centro) carpark in Cannonvale and the lagoon carpark in Airlie Beach.

Residents are asked to bring their own containers to take water away with them, as there will be no bottled water given out.

Mayor Andrew Willcox requested the relief aid this morning, concerned for the health of residents in these areas who have been without water since Wednesday.

Mayor Willcox said that council is working around the clock to restore the water supply and resolve network issues to the Airlie Beach and Cannonvale area, and will have it on as soon as possible.

Residents are asked to make their way to the identified areas by 8am to receive free water, and to look for army personnel once they've arrived.

When water is returned to the region, residents are urged to boil it as bacteria will be present in above normal levels and it will be likely to be discoloured.

Water should be boiled for a period of three minutes and appropriately cooled before safe for drinking, although residents should continue to rely on bottled water if possible.

Non-boiled water is understood to be safe for showering, washing dishes, washing clothes and flushing toilets.

These precautions should be followed until return to normal status, expected in a few days.

If you are concerned about any health issues contact 13 Health 13 43 25 84.

To hear the latest up-to-date information and official advice, listen to your local radio stations and follow the Whitsunday Disaster & Emergency Facebook page here.