Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Arnold Schwarzenegger described watching his son’s sex scenes as “wild”. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Arnold Schwarzenegger described watching his son’s sex scenes as “wild”. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Celebrity

Arnold reacts to son’s sex scenes

by Jessica Napoli
18th Dec 2019 9:45 AM

Arnold Schwarzenegger wasn't prepared for watching his son's sex scene in his new movie Daniel Isn't Real.

In fact, Patrick Schwarzenegger's mother and Arnold's ex-wife, Maria Shriver, called the former California governor to warn him about it.

The Terminator star told Fox LA that Shriver warned him, "All of a sudden, there's his (Patrick's) naked butt!"

Arnold admitted that when he watched his son's risque scene on the big screen it was "wild … it's an experience and a half".

"His acting was so extraordinary, he's so talented," the proud papa gushed. "He's working his way up and he's getting the starring roles."

But Arnold is most proud of the way his son's co-stars speak about him.

"They tell me, 'Arnold, you have the nicest son. He's so well prepared'," he said.

The action movie star also spoke highly about his other children during the interview.

 

Christina Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver and Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2017. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Christina Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver and Katherine Schwarzenegger in 2017. Picture: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

 

Daughter Katherine is an author, while Christina is a producer of Take Your Pills on Netflix. Son Christopher is at the University of Michigan studying psychology, with Arnold saying, "What a smart kid! He's much smarter than I am."

And third son, Joseph Baena, whom Arnold had with Mildred Baena, shares a love of bodybuilding with his dad.

"He's a fanatic in the gym!" Arnold boasted. "I'm proud of all my kids!" he added.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

arnold schwarzenegger celebrity hollywood

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SILENT KILLER: ‘It just looked like a sleeping baby’

        premium_icon SILENT KILLER: ‘It just looked like a sleeping baby’

        Crime On this particular night a mother’s decision to drive tired had fatal consequences for her six-month old baby.

        Agritourism set to be ‘powerful force’ to draw visitors

        premium_icon Agritourism set to be ‘powerful force’ to draw visitors

        News More than 500 tourists will visit Proserpine over the weekend for a hands-on...

        ‘Tis the season as Collinsville light displays impress

        premium_icon ‘Tis the season as Collinsville light displays impress

        News The streets of Collinsville have lit up with the cheer of Christmas like never...

        How our region stands to gain from the Olympic bid

        premium_icon How our region stands to gain from the Olympic bid

        News We can benefit from Queensland hosting the 2032 Olympics