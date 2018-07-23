Menu
Warwick police made the arrest.
Man charged after fire hose damage to three stores

by Gerard Walsh
22nd Jul 2018 5:13 PM

A 23-year-old Warwick man has been released on bail and is facing five charges relating to the use of a fire hose in Rose City Shoppingworld.

Just before lunch today, Warwick police executed an arrest warrant for a 23-year-old man.

He was taken to the Warwick Watchhouse but was released this afternoon.

The man was charged with break and enter at Rose City Shoppingworld, interferring with an apparatus designed for use in the event of fire and three charges of wilful damage.

"There was damage to three stores from the alleged use of a fire hose on June 28," Warwick police said.

