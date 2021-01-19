Menu
A warrant has today been issued for the arrest of a high profile legal identity after he failed to turn up to court.
Crime

Arrest warrant issued for high-profile lawyer

by Vanessa Marsh
19th Jan 2021 4:29 PM
A warrant has today been issued for the arrest of high profile legal identity Neil Lawler after he failed to turn up to court.

Lawler, one half of the embattled criminal law firm Lawler Magill, was due to face the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Tuesday on one charge of contravening a requirement of a community based order.

Neil Lawler failed to show to court. Picture: Claudia Baxter
He had been listed to appear at 9am and when he had still not arrived by the afternoon, a warrant was issued for his arrest under the Police Powers and Responsibilities Act.

It comes after Lawler was last year caught behind the wheel of his parked car outside the Maroochydore Magistrates Court with a blood-alcohol level of .270 per cent - more than five times the legal limit.

He pleaded guilty last March to one charge of being in charge of a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and was sentenced to 12 months' probation and ordered to do 100 hours of community service.

Lawyer Neil Lawler pictured outside court last March. Picture: AAP/Attila Csaszar
His drivers licence was disqualified for 15 months and a conviction was recorded against him.

At the time, Lawler told the court he was "deeply ashamed" of the incident and he had no intention of driving but had the car running to charge his phone and look for accommodation for the night.

Lawler is now facing a single charge of contravening a requirement of a community based order which is understood to relate to his previous sentence last year.

 

 

Originally published as Arrest warrant issued for high-profile lawyer

court crime

