Arrests after highway joyride in 60-seat school bus

Police are attempting to stop a school bus being driven erratically on the Bruce Highway

POLICE have spoken following the arrests made of two people who allegedly stole a 60-seater school bus and drove erratically on the Bruce Highway and Port Access Road.

Police said the bus is believed to have been stolen from the Woodstock Giru Road.

Police said a male driver and female passenger were arrested, with the man taken to Townsville University Hospital under the suspicion of being under the influence of drugs.

The female was taken to the police watch-house.

"Police received several calls from motorists travelling north along the highway at Alligator Creek, they reported a 60-seater bus was travelling erratically, swerving on to the incorrect side of the road and hitting bollards at the traffic work section," Senior Sergeant Joe Matheson said.

"Police initially followed this vehicle and commenced a pursuit, however that pursuit was short-lived and cancelled a few minutes into the operation.

"It then travelled into the carpark at KFC Annandale where police were successfully able to sting the rear tire using the tyre deflation device.

"A police vehicle was rammed and damaged in the attempt to intercept the bus.

"Police successfully smashed their way in (to the bus) and removed the keys from the ignition."

One police officer was injured after having his foot run over by a front wheel while trying to smash a window of the bus, and may have several broken toes.

Another police officer received glass shrapnel to the eye while making the arrests.

Eight officers were involved in the carpark arrests.

"Police should be commended for their actions from preventing this fella from creating any further carnage on our highways," Senior Sergeant Matheson said.

"Officers don't usually get accolades for their actions, but they deserve it."

Anyone with further information, including footage of the incident, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1300 333 000.