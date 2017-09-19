Arrests won't stop Adani protesters

ANTI-ADANI protests came to a head this morning after 10 protesters, including three from Canberra, were arrested at around 10am.

In the third major action by the group, more than 60 people blocked the private road to Adani's Abbot Point coal port, chanting "Coral or Coal” with the intent to block access to the port and disrupt operations.

Previously the group instigated a peaceful whale walk where 80 people carried lanterns along Queens Beach on Sunday which was followed by the unveiling of a 'Stop Adani' banner over the Bowen wood sign on the water reservoir in the early hours of Monday morning.

Police broke up the protest around 10am after protesters had been there for an hour and a half, initially giving move-on directives which dispersed most of the group.

The remaining 10, eight women and two men, sat down and refused to move, before being arrested by police to the cheers of their group members.

Taken to Bowen Watch House, the offenders were charged with trespass to appear in Bowen Magistrates court in the coming weeks.

Upon the arrest and dispersal of today's protest, both police and protesters indicated the likelihood of further action throughout the week.

With protests expected to continue, police have said they will continue to patrol Abbot Point access road.

Photos: John Anderson