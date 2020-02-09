‘Arrogance’ not tolerated off field but needed on

Arrogance off the field is not tolerated at Magpies. On the field, it is a necessity.

After observing a lack of ­confidence and fire on the pitch last year, coach Steve Jackson was eager to rekindle a fighting spirit in his roster.

So he has brought in a handful of experienced players who know how to win, in the hope it will flow through the team.

"A player should know he's good, that's the way he should play," Jackson said. "It's confidence. Experienced players have that 'I'm going to win this game' attitude. We lost a bit of that when we lost Jardine ­Bobongie (in 2018).

"We also lost a few boys with that attitude in 2018 so it's great to get that back with Joss Boyton, (Brenden) Treston and four other players who are a bit older and bring that confidence."

The Magpies A-Grade coach will not solely rely on experienced players. Jackson said he would lean on some promising young players to command the field.

"We had one vital role we were really chasing," he said.

That led Jackson to game managing halfback and last year's Under-20 Cutters ­captain, Brendan White.

"I'd love to see how well he can game manage, which will be a challenge because he's only 21," Jackson said.

"To get up a row of forwards who have been in the game for awhile will be a hurdle."

Magpies also picked up Souths fullback Luke Vaccaneo as an option with a few more matches under his belt.

Former Souths players Luke Vaccaneo, Curtis Cunningham and Brendan Treston take down Wests Harley Bickey.

While other teams have brought in signings from across the country, Jackson said it was important to keep his roster as local as possible.

"A player that is settled away from the game will be settled in the game," he said.

"If you're all over the place and trying to fit into the lifestyle then your football tends to be a bit erratic as well."

Magpies aim to continue the strong defensive style that took them to the top of the table early last year before a significant drop off.

"We're a thousand miles ahead of where we were this time last year," Jackson said.

"Last year we had a few high profile players leave the club and go to Sarina and Souths and we had to go grab players from outside the system.

Magpies coach Steve Jackson said his A-Grade team were much more prepared than they had been for the past two seasons.

"Only one worked, so we had a good first 17 side and hit the top of the table halfway through the year; but once we got a couple of injuries our depth just wasn't that great."

Jackson said to keep an eye on Yosepha Kepa, who had his past two seasons cut short because of injury.

"In 2018 his jaw was broken in an altercation away from the game before finals," Jackson said.

"Last year his ribs were broken while playing against Sarina. Hopefully working with BJ White he will have a bit of pressure taken off, and can focus on just playing his game."