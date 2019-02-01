Art of scrapbooking making a comeback

CREATE: The scrapbooking club meets every Tuesday from noon at the Proserpine Community Centre.

NOT only is the finished result something to treasure, most importantly the process is fun.

The Proserpine Scrapbooking Club meets every Tuesday, at the Proserpine Community Centre.

"We've been getting together for about four or five years now, and we'd take it in turns hosting it at each other's place,” scrapbooking club member Chris Fuller said.

The group decided they'd like to host the weekly meet at a venue, opening it up to anyone in the community that felt like indulging their creative side.

Photos should exist somewhere besides your camera or your phone, and Mrs Fuller said she found the rituals of creating a scrapbook relaxing.

"I do a lot of travelling, and I print all my photos and it helps me organise them all,” she said.

"I can relive my holiday by scrapbooking, and share where I've been and what I've done with my family.”

It's a way to document life experiences according to Mrs Fuller, and she said there's "no rhyme or reason” in selecting what should feature in your scrapbook.

"It's just whatever you've got,” she said.

Mrs Fuller said anyone was welcome to come along to the weekly meet-ups, and that no prior scrapbooking experience was necessary.

"We just relax, have a chat and help each other out with ideas and suggestions,” she said.

If you're interested in joining, you will need to supply your own equipment such as cutting tools, glue, paper and of course your own photos.

WHAT: Proserpine Scrapbooking Club

WHEN: Every Tuesday noon-4.30pm

WHERE: Proserpine Community Centre

COST: Free! You will need your own materials.