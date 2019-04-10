Art on show at Big Mango

Two pieces commissioned for Reef Ecologic's 'Whitsunday Reef Recovery and Public Art Project' to go on show at Big Mango from April 4.

ART and edu-tourism are set to become a focus for Bowen's Big Mango landmark with large scale artwork to go on display for the public from Thursday.

'Turtle Dream', a 6m stainless steel sculpture by artist Col Henry, and 'Maori Wrasse' by Adriaan Vanderlugt will be temporary outdoor exhibitions at Bowen's Big Mango Visitor Information Centre.

Commissioned for Reef Ecologic's 'Whitsunday Reef Recovery and Public Art Project', the giant sculptures will be delivered and assembled on site on Thursday and remain there pending placement within Great Barrier Reef Marine Park at Langford Reef.

Reef Ecologic's associate professor Adam Smith and Jo Stacey and the project artists and Jessa Lloyd will be on site on the day, giving talks and engaging with visitors.

Reef Ecologic managing director Dr Adam Smith is excited to see the public become involved in the project.

Tourism Whitsundays chief executive officer Tash Wheeler said the project was an exciting one.

"We believe these artworks will play a vital part in providing new exciting experiences for visitors to our glorious region, we also hope this project will highlight the local tourism industries commitment to reef health and education,” she said.

Bowen Tourism and Business manages the Bowen Visitor Information Centre and BTB chair Jenn Honnery was pleased to be part of the project.

"Public artwork is such a great way to engage, interact and inspire our visitors and community,” she said.