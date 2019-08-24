Art talent on show at exhibition

ON SHOW: Exhibiting paintings at Proserpine Museum are (back) Ingrid Ruck, Kim Bailey, Mitch Clarke, Leigh Skeav, (front) Sandra Hall and Dawn Pearce.

AN ART exhibition in Proserpine is showcasing the work of both established and emerging artists.

The exhibition in the foyer of the Proserpine Museum features much of Proserpine artist and art teacher Dawn Pearce's work.

Cannonvale's Leigh Skeav also has three of her paintings on display.

Emerging artists Mitch Clarke, Sandra Hall and Kim Bailey have added work to the exhibition, while museum volunteer Alan Garlick is showcasing some of his carving. Among the paintings on display is Mrs Pearce's piece of a possum which won the Rotary Art Capricornia Coast Flora and Fauna award.

Another is of the Christchurch Cathedral after the earthquake, while a reef collection is also on show.

This is not the first time an art exhibition has been held in the museum foyer, but it is something museum volunteer Gloria Cowan would like to see more of.

"We don't charge for the foyer. We'd like to use it,” she said.

Mrs Pearce agreed she would like to see the museum used more.

"It's under-used. It's a lovely place,” she said.

Many of the paintings on display are for sale.

The exhibition opened last Sunday and will run until September 15.

Entry is free.