Artificial reef coming to Mackay Whitsunday coasts

MACKAY and Whitsunday coasts will receive artificial reef plantings under a cash splash to boost fish stocks.

Reef Catchments’ innovative Rubble to Reef project will involve planting reef habitat modules to stimulate the growth of all marine life from coral to fish.

The project proposal will go ahead after it received a $298,925 grant from the Federal Government.

A total of 30 reef modules will be strategically placed in two separate locations, as decided by local recreational fishing groups.

Dawson MP George Christensen said the fishing community would be engaged throughout the process.

“Local fishers will have the best knowledge of these waters, so it makes sense that they will have a big say in deciding where these modules will be deployed,” Mr Christensen said.

Dawson MP George Christensen with Reef Catchments chief executive Katrina Dent. Picture: supplied

Mr Christensen said the project would produce long term benefits for local recreational fishers.

“These artificial reef systems will encourage a long-term increase in local fish populations which is great news for the many keen fishers we have in the Mackay and Whitsundays,” he said.

