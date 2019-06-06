Artist Demi, 12, using talents to aid hospital project

PORTRAIT: Artist Demi Vardanega, 12, with one of her artworks created with charcoal.

PORTRAIT: Artist Demi Vardanega, 12, with one of her artworks created with charcoal. Shannen McDonald

WITH Demi Vardanega's eye for drawing and painting portraits comes an even bigger heart.

This 12-year-old artist has been using her talent and artistic abilities to help raise money for a maternity hospital in Zambia by donating her art work for auction.

Supporting the charity Dignity Zambia, two of Demi's portraits have already auctioned for $650 and $800 with a third one in the works for the charity event Off to Africa later this month.

Not many 12-year-olds would see their artwork auctioned for hundreds of dollars but for Demi, she is more in awe of the generosity of those buying her art work for a cause.

"It's surprising, as well as breath taking, and I think it's really generous that people are doing it for charity,” Demi said.

"I like to help people and I like the good that comes out of it because you've made someone happy.”

The talented artist started taking lessons at Smart Arts in Cannonvale when she was nine years old and after experimenting with several difference mediums, started to realise she had a knack for portrait drawing.

Recently, drawing with charcoal is Demi's top pick, but pastels have previously been her medium of choice.

For Demi, finishing a masterpiece is an ever changing experience, which she said was one of her favourite things about being an artist.

"Art, it's more than what meets the eye. Once it's done, it just looks amazing but working through it can sometime be really challenging,” Demi said.

"It's different each time and that's the best things - it's a different experience for each artwork and each piece tells a different story.”

Smart Arts owner and art teacher Suzzi Hancock said as a student Demi shone with confidence and had continued to develop her portrait drawing skills.

Teaching Demi for four years now Ms Hancock said she was proud to see Demi using her art work to support the fundraising efforts of Dignity Zambia.

"When I found out what she was doing, donating her portraits, I was really so proud of her and now she has inspired me to do the same,” Ms Hancock said.

"Her artwork, she's a realist - you can put a photo next to her portraits and you couldn't tell the difference.”

A passion for what can be achieved through art, Ms Hancock hopes to see Demi continue to peruse art throughout her high schooling.

"I can see Demi excelling, she just keeps getting better and better,” she told the Whitsunday Times.