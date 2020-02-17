Artist to raise funds, share message of hope in exhibition

Artist Jules Topaz is preparing to host a fundraising exhibition on February 22 where she will sell original, contemporary abstract artworks as well as tropical-themed pieces.

ARTIST Jules Topaz is preparing to host a fundraising exhibition on February 22 where she will sell original, contemporary abstract artworks as well as tropical-themed pieces - 50% of all sales will be donated to Aussie Ark to help rebuild the environment after the loss of so much nature and wildlife in Australia's devastating fires.

Ms Topaz, who has always been "obsessed" with painting, has been up most nights recently creating and completing the artworks to sell at the exhibition titled 'New Beginnings'.

"Growing up, I loved to create and used to doodle in my school books all the time. I knew painting was it for me - there was no Plan B. So, I took up being an artist on a professional basis in 2001."

Four years ago Ms Topaz was selected to exhibit her works at New York's, Artexpo, an experience she said was, "absolutely sensational."

Over the years, Ms Topaz has hosted solo exhibitions and has taken part in group exhibitions around the world. Her original artwork collections reside in numerous private residences across Australia, New York, Los Angeles, Germany, Spain and Dubai.

She said the artworks for the fundraiser would be mostly abstract with a few tropical paintings "for those people who aren't abstract lovers".

She said her abstract works were very "New Yorky" and were statement pieces.

"They are an explosion of colour that catches your eye, draws you in, and mesmerises the senses."

Ms Topaz said she wanted to donate money raised to Aussie Ark - whose ambassadors include Guy Sebastian and David Beckham - as a way to help those affected by the fires.

"Like all of us, I'm sitting here watching and feeling helpless - I had been wondering, 'how can I help?'.

"And through my art and expressive painting, I felt like I was making a connection with people who have been affected. I wanted to pass on positive energy and hope that things will be OK and in time things will get better - I wanted that to shine through the paintings."

Ms Topaz has named each artwork in the theme of 'moving on' with titles such as 'The sun will shine', 'Renewal' and 'Emerging'.

"They're all names to do with hope, rebuilding in the future and getting past this phase of sadness and loss. We, as a country, will rise from this devastation and will prevail'."

The paintings are priced between $200 and $1200 and she wanted the money to go towards helping in the aftermath of the fires and conservation.

"Aussie Ark motto is: 'We cannot bring back what has already been lost. We can protect what is left - but we need your help."

Jules Topaz's art exhibition, New Beginnings, will be held from 11am-6pm on February 22 at The Lookout (formerly known as Lure) at Coral Sea Marina, Airlie Beach.

View the pieces prior to the exhibition at www.lureartgallery.com.au