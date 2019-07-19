Artist returns to refresh iconic mural

MURAL MAKER: Peter Lawson has returned to Collinsville, 31 years on from painting one of the areas original murals, to retouch his original work. PICTURE: Jordan Gilliland

Magnetic Island artist, Peter Lawson, has returned to Collinsville this week to repaint, retouch and re-envision a mural that he originally painted in 1988.

Mr Lawson was one of the first artists to paint the now iconic murals in the Bowen and Collinsville area in the late 1980s, and leapt at the opportunity to return to the region and refresh his original art.

"With the celebration of the 100 years of mining and the Pit Pony Festival coming up this week, I was approached by the Collinsville Connect Committee in regards to revisiting this mural,” Mr Lawson said.

"Mining is deep in the towns history so when the funding arrived I leapt at the chance to come back and paint this mural again.

The mural, which is situated across from the roundabout on Conway and Stanley Street, depicts a group of miners and their pit ponies leaving an underground mine and has been a mainstay for anyone leaving the town towards Bowen.

The talented artist has creativity in the veins - his great uncle was the famous poet Henry Lawson - and is no stranger to murals, having painted many in his successful 40 year career.

ART OF GOLD: Peter Lawson works on retouching his original mural that he completed over 30 years ago. PICTURE: Jordan Gilliland

However, Mr Lawson said that his original mural was more than just a 'photo recreation on a wall', with great attention taken to bringing the old photo to life.

"The original photo I used was taken when film was expensive and a rarity. Because of this the photos can sometimes feel very posed and stunted,” Mr Lawson said.

"I had to bring some life into those people in the mural, but at the same time remain true to the source photo and the characters, which is difficult.

"There was also the challenge of bringing the mural into colour, as the photo was a black and white image originally.

The original mural had lasted the test of time, Mr Lawson said.

The only colours to have faded dramatically were strong colours like red and purple.

"Before I got here I had expected worse, but the sun hadn't harshened it as much as I had feared,” he said.

"It makes for a much easier job for me. Someone had also taken an original photo when it was done as they knew it would fade over time and I've been able to use it as a point of reference.”

Mr Lawson hadn't met anyone with relatives in the mural yet, but expected to meet some at the Pit Pony Festival on Saturday.

"Lots of people have come up to me and had a discussion since I started this at the start of the week,” he said.

"But they've all seen I'm busy and haven't talked too much, so I'm looking forward to meeting lots of people at the Festival.”