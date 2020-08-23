Menu
Images of the virtual 3D exhibition created my Mackay CQUni Digital Media students.
Art & Theatre

Artists go viral with COVID safe digital show

Pierre Viljoen
23rd Aug 2020 10:00 AM
An online exhibition of selected works by first-year and second year CQUniversity Digital Media students on August 13 offered a virtual world of creative talent.

This innovative event marks the first time CQU has held a virtual exhibition of Digital Media student work in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Previous exhibitions had been held on the Mackay campus.

Digital Media lecturer Andrew Martin demonstrated how to navigate through the 3D virtual exhibition of student work during the launch event on 13th August 2020.

Posted by CQUniversity Digital Media on Friday, 14 August 2020

Adobe Education Specialist Dr Tim Kitchen spoke at the launch event, which was attended by Digital Media students and teaching staff from across Mackay at the CQU footprint.

Adobe also provided software subscriptions to students as prizes for outstanding work.

Mackay Digital Media lecturer Andrew Martin launched a tour of the 3D virtual gallery housing the 2020 student exhibition that showcased a collection of creative works including graphic designs, illustrations, web designs, mobile applications, animations, 3D models and short films.

The winners in each category of the exhibition were:

2D Animation – Sara Jackson

Graphic Design – Helen Davies

Motion Graphics – Benjamin White

Photography – Olivia Halpin

Short Film – Tylah Kinbacher

Website and Mobile App – Lara Pugh

