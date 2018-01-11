As Aussie as it gets

LIVE ENTERTAINMENT: Aussie band Gypsysoldiers will bring the entertainment to the Reef Gateway this Australia Day.

The Reef Gateway Hotel is putting on a Australia day spectacular, celebrating all things aussie from food to live music.

Airlie Beach is the place to be this Friday January 26, with the iconic Reef Gateway hosting one of the town's biggest parties.

The event promises to deliver an abundance of good food, cold beer and tunes throughout the day.

Aussie band Gypsysoldiers will return to Airlie Beach to provide the live entertainment from 12pm onwards and are set to get the party started with a set-list sure to include ample Australian anthems.

Reef Gateway owner Mark Wilkins said he is excited to have the five member band perform at the venue for the first time as their interactive and fun approach to performing will create an awesome atmosphere.

The food is the focus at this year's event, "we've gone all out, there should be a real wow factor,” with food specials and a themed salad bar that offers great value for money.

Ice cold beers and beverages will be flowing into the night, accompanied by a spectacular Aussie feast luncheon, delivering all of the favourites including pavlova, lamingtons, Australian seafood and much more .

A free Aussie salad and desert bar with every meal purchase will leave patrons appetites' fully satisfied, with a special menu showcasing Australian delicacies.

There is something for everyone at this year's event, in combination with the unique performing style of the band and great food is the perfect way to spend Australia day.

As always the Reef Gateway welcomes the whole family, so bring the kids and the in-laws and be prepared for a true blue celebration of all things Australian.

Reef Gateway Spectacular

WHAT: Australia Day

WHERE: The Reef Gateway Hotel

WHEN: Friday, January 26, 2018.

COST: Free