As scarce as hen's teeth

A RARE Nicklin Way site is being offered to the market through commercial property specialists Colliers International.

The site, located at 705-711 Nicklin Way, has a dominant 73-metre frontage to the busy Nicklin Way and has been used as part of a larger vehicle sales yard for the past two years.

Comprising a total land area of 2187sq m over three titles, the site is situated in a key location opposite the Erang Street T-intersection and amongst other car dealerships and food and retail uses.

The site adjoins Isuzu and Ford car dealership and just to the north side of the site is Beaurepairs, a Puma Service Station then Sunshine Toyota.

Directly opposite the site is Zarraffas drive-thru, Domino's Pizza, strip retail and Audi Centre Sunshine Coast car dealership.

The property is being offered for sale by public auction on Thursday, July 19, on site at 11am.

Marketing agent Brad Moore said the District Centre zone provided for a range of business uses including fast food, retail, offices, health care, showroom and community activities.

"There are currently no southbound fast food/drive-through outlets on Nicklin Way after Kawana Shoppingworld which is approximately 7.5 kilometres to the north.

"This site could be very suitable for this type of use."

Mr Moore said commercial property on Nicklin Way rarely comes up for sale and this is seen as a golden opportunity for both owner-occupiers and developers to create an asset that would always be in demand.

"We have already fielded strong enquiry from a number of tenants including drive-through operators that are keen on the location.

"This could be particularly attractive to a developer with tenant interest in place."

CURRIMUNDI

711 Nicklin Way

What: District Centre zoned site of 2187sq m

Features: 73 m frontage on three titles with major road exposure. Zoning provides for a range of business uses including fast food, retail, offices, health care, showroom and community activities

Price: For sale by public auction on Thursday, July 19, at 11am

Agent: Nick Dowling and Brad Moore Colliers International

Contact: 0419 726 705, 0428 481 008