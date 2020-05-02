‘As the crow flies’: Where you can travel this weekend

Travel restrictions will be eased this weekend, so where exactly can you travel within the 50km radius of Bowen.

Travel restrictions will be eased this weekend, so where exactly can you travel within the 50km radius of Bowen.

RESTRICTIONS are set to be eased this weekend, allowing Bowen residents to travel for non-essential purposes, provided social distancing remains in place and you stay within a 50km radius from your home.

As of Saturday May 2, Queensland residents will be able to leave their homes for recreational activities including; non-essential travel, to ride a motorbike, jet ski or boat, have a picnic, visit a national park and go shopping for non-essential items.

Queensland Police have confirmed the 50km rule applies to radius, not road distance, so it’s 50km “as the crow flies”, meaning although Bowen to Hideaway Bay is 79.7km by road, it falls well within our 50km travel radius.

To make the most of your first weekend of freedom in over six week, we’ve scoped out a few activities you can take advantage of within a 50km radius of Bowen CBD.

Ensure you check the exact distance from your home address before venturing out.

Horseshoe Bay and Rose Bay

5.5km / 8 minute drive

Bowen’s beaches were just voted some of the best places to visit post COVID-19 by the Urban List, and with them right on our doorsteps we have no excuse not to visit. If these were out of your reach during the full isolation, you can now enjoy the Mother Bedrock Hike or a take away picnic lunch from the new Horseshoe Bay Cafe.

Brisk Bay

20.3km / 16 minute drive

If you’re feet are itching for a little more of an adventure, Brisk Bay is just over 15 minutes from town and a great jumping off point to explore Thomas Island or Poole Island by kayak or boat.

Mount Aberdeen National Park

43.9km / 35 minutes drive

Home to streams, waterholes and a plethora of wildlife Mt Aberdeen is a great bushwalking destination if you’re an avid hiker and up for a more challenging bushwalk.

Guthalungra

48.4km / 20 minute drive

Guthalungra straddles the Bruce Highway, and often a pit stop for travellers. Sitting at the mouth of the Elliot River Guthalungra sits right within our radius, and offers great picnic spots along the riverfront or beach.

Cape Upstart National Park

As the crow flies approximately 49km / 51 minutes drive

Squeezing in on the very edge of our 50km radius is Cape Upstart National Park, while we recommend double checking it does fall within 50km of your house, the National Park is accessible only by boat meaning it’s sure to offer easy social distancing. The secluded, palm fringed Coconut Beach is a perfect stop for a picnic.

Hideaway Bay and Cape Gloucester

As the crow flies approximately 27km / 57 minute drive

Located about 79.7km from Bowen by road Hideaway Bay has a population of just 205 people and offers beautiful beaches fringed with coral reefs and a quality fishing spot from the beach or boat.

Dingo Beach

As the crow flies approximately 28km / 54 minutes drive

Located about 77km from Bowen by road, Dingo Beach is sparsely populated and offers the sprawling white sand beaches and crystal clear waters the Whitsundays are famed for. With a small corner shop, boat and kayak hire and a stinger-netted swimming spot, Dingo Beach has everything you need for your first post-isolation outing.

Queensland Police issued a statement earlier this week, reminding people to continue practising social distancing and only travel with “people who usually live in your household or one other person who doesn’t live with you.”

Queensland Police said residents should expect high visibility policing across the state, particularly in beaches and parks.

To help you map out a 50km radius from your home, use this online tool here.