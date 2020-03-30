Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two ASADA staff members have tested positive for the Coronavirus.
Two ASADA staff members have tested positive for the Coronavirus.
Sport

ASADA caught up in Coronavirus nightmare

by David Riccio
30th Mar 2020 4:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Australian anti-doping CEO David Sharpe says ASADA can continue to operate with the highest of drug-testing standards despite two members of the agency testing positive to COVID-19.

ASADA confirmed that the two staffers from the national agency's Canberra office were placed immediately into self-isolation when it became apparent that a person they had contact with tested positive to the virus.

"These staff members are not from our testing team and have not had any contact with athletes during this period," Sharpe said.

"ASADA's response to COVID-19 was well advanced and included the activation of a Business Continuity Plan which dealt with many levels of response, including flexible staff working arrangements.

"ASADA's investment in IT technology ensured all ASADA Canberra office staff could move immediately to a work from home program.

"This limited the risk of exposure of staff to the virus.

"All ASADA Canberra office staff are working from home."

Just how Australia's anti-doping watch dog would be able to operate given the strict health and safety guidelines being metered out by the government in response to curbing the spread of the virus was always viewed as a potential hurdle for ASADA.

 

 

But Sharpe said he had full faith in the agency being able to maintain the highest level of integrity for every Australian athlete and sporting code.

"These are difficult times in our country and our thoughts are with our colleagues and the community as it struggles through this period,'' Sharpe said.

"Like many organisations around the world we are dealing with an unprecedented situation requiring an ability to be agile in the way we make decisions and work.

"Every day the senior leaders of ASADA meet to assess the latest advice from government and make decisions on how to keep our business operating.

"This latest decision is just an extension of the measures we have put in place to protect staff and athletes alike, while still delivering the services Australians expect of us.''

Originally published as ASADA caught up in Coronavirus nightmare

More Stories

asada coronavirus covid-19

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Former firey helps kids, protects house with garden hose

        premium_icon Former firey helps kids, protects house with garden hose

        News A former volunteer firefighter sprung into action when a house fire broke out in Proserpine this morning.

        Terrible traffic history lands ex-serviceman with huge fine

        premium_icon Terrible traffic history lands ex-serviceman with huge fine

        News AN EX-SERVICEMAN was handed a whopping $2600 fine for DUI due to his ‘terrible’...

        Police investigate cause of Proserpine house fire

        premium_icon Police investigate cause of Proserpine house fire

        News A woman and two children were taken to hospital after the blaze.

        New details for flights linked to CQ coronavirus cases

        New details for flights linked to CQ coronavirus cases

        Health UPDATE: Seat numbers have been released for two flights into the Mackay region.