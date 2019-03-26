Barty on brink of spot in world’s top 10

Ash Barty can secure a top 10 ranking with victory against Petra Kvitova in Miami. Picture: Michael Klein

TWO-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is the last hurdle to Ash Barty making sure of her first entry into the world's top 10.

Barty can make sure she will be no lower than No.10 in the latest rankings list if she wins her Miami quarter-final against world No.3 Kvitova on Wednesday (9.30am AEST).

The WTA said China's Qiang Wang, ranked 18th, is the only player ranked lower than the 11th-ranked Barty who can finish with enough points at the end of the Miami tournament to be higher than the Queenslander in the next set of rankings.

To do so, Wang must win the final and also benefit from Barty losing her quarter-final.

But if Barty is to win her quarter-final against Kvitova, who beat her in straight sets at the Australian Open, she would make sure of a top-10 ranking.

Wang will play world No.2 Simona Halep in her quarter-final on Thursday (Australian time) after seeing off countrywoman Yafan Wang 7-5, 6-4.

The elimination of 13th ranked Caroline Wozniacki from the removed one possible outcome to prevent Barty's rise to the top 10 when the Dane lost 6-3 6-7 (0-7) 6-2 to Su-Wei Hsieh.

Barty's 4-6 6-3 6-2 win on Tuesday over seventh seed Kiki Bertens took her tally to 3490 ranking points, lifting her over the current No.10 Serena Williams (3461).

Ash Barty moved into the quarter-finals in Miami with a three-set win against Kiki Bertens. Picture: Michael Klein

Sam Stosur, in 2013, is the most recent Australian top 10 singles player on the women's or men's tour. Barty was also beaten by Kvitova in their Sydney International final in January.

"It's always an exceptional challenge, she's one of the best in the world,'' Barty said. "I look forward to it."

The 22-year-old from Ipswich said a new performance coach, Ben Crowe, had made an "astronomical difference" to her tennis.

"We've created a really tightly knit group - we trust each other, we bounce ideas off each other and ultimately we try to get the best out of each other," said Barty, who is coached by Australian Craig Tyzzer.

Wang, 27, has won two WTA career titles, so would not normally be a frontline title pick from the last eight, but this has been a curious year in women's tennis which has had no two-time tournament winner so far this season.