Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ash and burnt leaves from the Perth Hills bushfire have been seen falling from the sky about 50km away.
Ash and burnt leaves from the Perth Hills bushfire have been seen falling from the sky about 50km away.
Environment

Ash from bushfire falls 50km away

by Angie Raphael
2nd Feb 2021 7:55 PM

Ash from a fierce bushfire in the Perth Hills has blanketed the city due to strong winds.

With the metropolitan area in COVID-19 lockdown, many people peered out of their windows on Tuesday to see the ash and smoke outside their homes.

Burnt leaves were also found some 50km away from the fire zone.

"Anyone with health issues or respiratory issues or asthma (should) stay indoors and turn your evaporative airconditioners off," Department of Fire and Emergency Services Deputy Commissioner Craig Waters said.

"Yesterday, we saw ... spotting 3.5km ahead of the main fire, which is extraordinary when you get that amount of thermal current developed by the fire and pushing embers well ahead of the fire, creating other spot fires, which turn into head fires as well.

"It's a fairly complex fire that we're dealing with."

It comes as firelighters continue to battle the blaze, which has razed at least 56 homes.

The temperature reached the high 30s on Tuesday, but it is expected to cool down later in the week.

However, the wind is expected to remain a concern.

The blaze started on Monday and has burnt through more than 7000 hectares.

Originally published as Ash from bushfire falls 50km away

bushfires enviroment western australia

Just In

    WA Premier’s swipe at NSW

    WA Premier’s swipe at NSW
    • 2nd Feb 2021 7:12 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver given jail for drunken crash into Proserpine unit

        Premium Content Driver given jail for drunken crash into Proserpine unit

        Crime He crashed into the home while he was more than five times the legal limit and now he’s learnt his fate.

        Time crunch as Collinsville project sidelined to fund others

        Premium Content Time crunch as Collinsville project sidelined to fund others

        Council News $400k was due to be spent on the Railway Road Footpath Project, but now the council...

        Whitsunday joins 77 councils in calling for reinsurance pool

        Premium Content Whitsunday joins 77 councils in calling for reinsurance pool

        Insurance INSURANCE CRISIS: Councils have banded together to demand action from Federal...

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?