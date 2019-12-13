Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Georgia Ann Newcombe caused a ruckus at Rockhampton Hospital’s emergency department.
Georgia Ann Newcombe caused a ruckus at Rockhampton Hospital’s emergency department.
News

‘Ashamed’: Woman’s foul-mouthed tirade in emergency dept

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
13th Dec 2019 12:30 AM | Updated: 5:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who launched a tirade of abuse towards police after they took her to ­Rockhampton Hospital's emergency department, has been fined.

Georgia Ann Newcombe was taken to the hospital on October 2.

Several families, children and elderly people were in this area of the hospital at 6.10pm when she lost control.

Newcombe, 22, yelled ­expletives at police and when she was told to behave, she called police "motherf---ers and c----".

After being warned that she would be charged with public nuisance, Newcombe replied: "No-one gives a f---, this is f---ing bull----.

"If you think a public nuisance charge is going to bother me, I don't give a s---.

"I'm not going to pay it, my family name is a lot bigger than you and the courts.

"I can't wait until my father (and someone else) turn up here, it's going to be a s---show for you all.

"I've got my family coming in here. You are going to regret this f---ing decision.

"You're all f---ed when you leave work.

"You're going to get stabbed.

"I hope you do, you're going to get bashed."

After being issued with a notice to appear in court, Newcombe stated to police: "Do you want to lick my a--hole."

In Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where Newcombe pleaded guilty, lawyer Rowan King said his client suffered from depression and post-traumatic stress disorder.

As a result of that, she'd turned to drinking excessively.

On the day of her offending, Newcombe had been drinking heavily and she couldn't understand why police were taking her to hospital.

Mr King said Newcombe was "obviously very embarrassed and ashamed."

"She can't believe she said it."

Acting Magistrate Maryanne May fined Newcombe $250.

rockhampton hospital rockhampton police tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        No more market stalls for smaller cruise ships

        premium_icon No more market stalls for smaller cruise ships

        News Lions club decide to pull the pin on markets if ships don't have required number of passengers.

        • 13th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
        Watch this space: New addition to lagoon to promote Airlie

        premium_icon Watch this space: New addition to lagoon to promote Airlie

        News It'll be erected next year and be more than a photo opportunity.

        • 13th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
        CRIME: What's been happening in Airlie Beach

        premium_icon CRIME: What's been happening in Airlie Beach

        Crime Alcohol has allegedly gotten a couple of blokes into strife.

        • 13th Dec 2019 5:00 AM
        LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        premium_icon LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards