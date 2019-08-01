Ashley's full and fun life

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Ashley Kennedy celebrates his 70th birthday on Friday, an event that coincides with the Rough As Guts Entertainment Club reunion at the Airlie Beach Hotel.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Ashley Kennedy celebrates his 70th birthday on Friday, an event that coincides with the Rough As Guts Entertainment Club reunion at the Airlie Beach Hotel. Georgia Simpson

ONE of Airlie Beach's most recognisable faces is approaching a major milestone.

Ashley Kennedy will celebrate his 70th birthday on Friday, an occasion which coincides with the Rough As Guts (R.A.G) Social Entertainment Club reunion at the Airlie Beach Hotel.

The venue holds special significance for both Kennedy and the club, which was developed by a quartet who met at the venue in 1979.

"I was the first ever barman at the Airlie Beach Hotel, everyone else who had worked behind the bar were women,” he said.

"Not long after we started the R.A.G Entertainment Club. There was four of us, Neil Brayford, Pieter Koster, myself and Maurice Bennett.”

The R.A.G Club quickly grew into a major staple of Whitsundays life as Kennedy, a keen sportsman from a young age, ensured the social aspect was not just restricted to the bar.

"Of course there were the Sunday sessions, but then the sport came in.

"We had cricket, soccer, rugby league and it quickly grew at the Cannonvale State School.

"We used to put the pink fridge on the back of the one tonner with about 10 cartons of beer.

"We had the beer, the entertainment with the sport and the barbecue going, with the money raised going back to the school.”

Sport has long been a constant in Kennedy's somewhat nomadic life.

Born in Camperdown Women's Hospital, Kennedy grew up in the Punchbowl and Bankstown area.

"I always played sport, particularly soccer and cricket when I was a kid,” he said.

"Two of our mates in the group from school were Thommo (Jeff Thomson) and Lenny (Pascoe), both of whom went on to play for Australia in cricket.

"I left school at 16, worked in the Commonwealth Bank and was there three months when it went from pounds, shillings and pence to dollars and cents.

"I spent six months working at the first computerised branch at Circular Quay, then went into the textile trade working with my cousin Ron Kennedy.”

After five years in the textile industry, change was in the air for Kennedy, who worked in a series of licenced venues including the Canterbury Leagues Club.

But after working at a pub near Wallerang near Lithgow, Kennedy decided to head north to Queensland.

"One of my mates made the move to Noosa,” he said.

"The plan was to live with him and work alongside him on his milk run, but when I got to Brisbane, I caught up with Thommo.

"He got me a job at the Queensland Cricketers Club behind the bar and I shared a house with him and Peter Green, who played first grade rugby league for Norths, for the next 18 months or so.”

Ashley Kennedy carried the Olympic torch in the lead-up to the Sydney Games in 2000.

Kennedy had joined Sunnyside United and in addition to playing soccer was coaching the club's women's team with two other players.

It would be that connection that led him to Airlie Beach.

"Sunnyside United was a Croatian team and they wanted us to join a club up in the (Atherton) Tablelands,” he said.

"I headed up with one of the players from the women's team that I coached, who visited her friend in Airlie Beach.

"I came here and found everyone was really friendly, there was a relaxed atmosphere, so I decided to stay a bit longer and after a couple of months decided to get a job.”

That job would be at the Airlie Beach Hotel and the local scene was much different to today.

"The road was sealed, but the footpaths were dirt and half the main street were houses,” he said.

"There was Wanderers, Villagers and the Hotel.

"I remember the first time I went to the pub and asking them where I could get something to eat.

"They directed me to Chomping Charlie's, which was a hole in the wall in the arcade.

"You would get your number, go back to the pub and someone would yell out "76, READY.”

Kennedy's first Airlie stint was six years before he headed across the Nullarbor.

"In 1985, I was working at South Molle Island and we started the Kookaburra Club which had more than 100 people inside the first three months,” he said.

"Then the idea came up to meet up at the America's Cup because the Kookaburra was nominated.

"The plan was to get over to Perth a year early and settle into a pub in Fremantle.

"We approached the Kookaburra syndicate to use the pub we worked in as the headquarters, but the thing I remember is them getting streeted by Dennis Conner and the Americans.”

Kennedy would spent eight years in the west, before the lure of the Whitsundays called once more.

"I just fitted back in again,” he said.

"The (Whitsunday) Sportspark was starting up in 1994 and I was heavily involved in getting the soccer and touch football back up and running.

"I also got involved in outrigging with Malahini and still paddle today with Outrigger Whitsunday.

"There's no doubt Airlie had grown, the area was on the rebound with the backpacker market ramping up.

"When I got back I worked at Molly's Hot Dog shop where I could work from the night through to the morning.”

Kennedy played an important role in the 1996 staging of the North Queensland Games, the same year he joined the Golden Oldies rugby union team, an association that remains today.

"I'm still having a run with those boys and you usually see us selling raffle tickets at the Jubilee Tavern every Friday night, something we have done for the past 20 years,” he said.

"I stopped playing soccer and touch footy at 53, but then got into the refereeing side of it which I enjoyed.”

Kennedy's rich contribution to sport in this region was recognised when he carried the Olympic Torch in the lead-up to the Sydney 2000 Games.

"It was a big honour, I've still got the torch in the bedroom and I reckon I'll take it down to the reunion,” he said.

Recognisable due to his long hair, Kennedy was stopped by four people in about as many minutes while taking a photo for this story and joked that "every job I had, I didn't need to get a haircut.”

That includes his current occupation where he works as a personal support worker for people with spinal injuries.

As for the birthday milestone, Kennedy is looking forward to a great evening.

"It's going to be great to reminisce about the old days,” he said.