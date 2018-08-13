Ask and you shall receive: the power in our view of world

Once we've put our desire out to the universe our biggest step is to then act in accordance with our principles, values and the belief in our worthiness.

My intention in writing this article is to give you some food for thought about how to manifest a fulfilling life and to challenge your thinking about how you have come to believe what your value to yourself is.

Over time it has become apparent to me that we get everything we ask for in this world.

Now, some of you reading that statement will challenge it - and rightly so. What I mean is that whatever our mind-set regarding our perception of self-worth and worthiness; limiting or unlimited beliefs about our right to have; guilt about success; constraints based on our world view - we will get exactly what we tell ourselves we deserve.

All of these things are woven together as the tapestry that is our personal story and that thinking and anchored belief set then shapes what we will allow ourselves to believe we can have.

How can a person who has a negative self-view attract and harness their true power? Our greatest challenge is to accept that we are born complete and whole and that worthiness is your birthright.

What happens after that is that we are engaged in the often-conflicted view of others with self-limiting beliefs that shapes who and what we are supposed to believe and accept about our place in the world and the mechanics of living. In terms of the law of attraction, like attracts like.

If you can accept for a moment what I've written, then you can apply the basic approach to manifest anything and that is 1) Ask and 2) Receive. There is not even a great need for will power and determination.

Once we've put our desire out to the universe our biggest step is to then act in accordance with our principles, values and the belief in our worthiness with the acceptance that what we desire is already ours.

We need put no more effort to it than align our actions and thoughts to maintain that which we are attracting. Remember, like attracts like. If we think we have a lack, that's what we will attract. If we believe that we are worthy, we will attract that.

Coming back to that statement, "we get everything we ask for in this world”. That is not necessarily saying that you will win the lotto or become the managing director next year.

It sits at a deeper level of consciousness and relates to the joy of living, the attitude of gratitude and a wholesome acceptance of yourself and your worth.

What I am really saying is that, if we get everything we ask for in this world, be very clear about what you are asking for.

Nick Bennett is a facilitator, performance coach and partner of Minds Aligned: mindsaligned.com.au