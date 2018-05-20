Aspiring young golf champs need a hand

GOLF KIDS: Brothers Jaxon and Harper Henderson-Feldman have been selected in the Australian team which will contest the IJGA World Stars of Junior Golf Championship.

THE family of young golfing enthusiasts Jaxon and Harper Henderson-Feldman are teeing up to raise $10,000 for the brothers to represent Australia at two major golfing tournaments in America this July.

The Cannonvale boys' dad, Chris Henderson, says a GoFundMe page called 'Getting Jaxon and Harper to America' has been set up to help fund the two-week trip to the US.

The boys have been selected for the Australian team set to play at the IJGA World Stars of Junior Golf Championships in Las Vegas from July 15-19 and the West Coast AAU Junior Olympic Games Golf Championship in Temecula,southern California, from July 23-27.

The competition is expected to attract about 2000 competitors from 50countries.

"At the moment they are pretty excited and looking forward to going over and representing their country,” Mr Henderson said.

"The boys can't wait to meet lots of different people. It's pretty cool, we're very proud as it's a big honour to represent your country.”

Jaxon, 10, and Harper, 8, play competition golf on Sunday mornings, train once or twice a week with their coach, as well as practising on the golf course and 'chipping' in the backyard.

"They just love bettering themselves at it, making great friendships with the other players from different clubs and different states, and they just love chasing that white ball,” MrHenderson said.

"They love the challenge and they know what they can do when they play good golf.”

He said the money raised would help pay airfares, accommodation, registration fees and other expenses.

The boys' grandfather, Vic Feldman, is also a keen golfer and enjoys being their personal caddy.

"Just having three generations involved together in a game we all love I think is pretty cool,” Mr Henderson said.

Jaxon, who has been playing golf since he was five, has won many regional competitions in Queensland, including winning the junior nine-hole net Central Queensland Summer Classic.

Harper has played golf since aged three. After competing in the Summer Classic at Capricorn Golf Resort in January, he was invited to play in the 2018 Australian junior age championship in April.

Young Cannonvale golfer Levi Holmes has also been selected in the team.