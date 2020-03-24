Assault among allegations levelled at council hopeful

ASSAULT allegations are among a list of charges that have been levelled against a Whitsunday council candidate, who says "the alleged incident didn't happen" and has urged the Whitsunday Times not to report on the case.

Division 2 Whitsunday Regional Council candidate Heidi Michelle Ward is facing seven charges, including assault occasioning bodily harm and assault on a police officer.

Since a hearing of the charges in early March, the Whitsunday Times contacted Ms Ward in regards to the matter and she denied any wrongdoing.

The 47-year-old from Woodwark is also charged with committing public nuisance, obstructing police, obstructing a watch-house officer, wilful damage of police property and removal from premises.

Ms Ward said in a written statement to the Whitsunday Times, that a plea of not guilty had been entered as "the alleged incident didn't happen".

She criticised the paper for covering the matter asserting, "I smell something but hey that's politics. News today, fish and chip wrapper tomorrow."

In Proserpine Magistrates Court on January 6 she pleaded not guilty to one count each of assaulting a police officer, committing public nuisance within licensed premises, obstructing police in licensed premises, obstructing a police officer and wilful damage of police property.

In the same court on February 3, the conditions of her bail were reduced from a complete ban on consuming alcohol, to a ban on consuming alcohol in all licensed premises or the Safe Night Precinct.

On March 2, the matter was mentioned again with two extra charges added - assault occasioning bodily harm in a public place while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance and removal of persons from premises. The case was adjourned to March 23.

The case was again mentioned in court on Monday and Ms Ward's lawyer, Elizabeth Smith, sent a letter telling the court the matter was in case conferencing.

The matter has been adjourned until April 20.