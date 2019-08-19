Assault on officer

A DRUNK and disorderly man who tried to bite police officers several times, also assaulted an officer by grabbing him by his vest.

Police were alerted to a public argument involving Steven James Cassar, on July 20 in Proserpine.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said the 48-year-old from Cannonvale was initially compliant with police when they first arrived but became aggressive once asked to complete an alcohol breath test.

"He grabbed the officers vest, forcing the officer to move back and forth," Sgt Myors said.

"(Cassar) was then handcuffed and arrested - he was taken to the ground by the officer.

"He continued to try to stand up and tried to bite and spit at the officers."

Cassar was then taken to the Proserpine Hospital under police guard, after hitting his head while trying to escape police arrest.

"While in the hospital emergency department he repeatedly yelled, telling people to f-k off and said he would put a bullet in them," Sgt Myors said.

Cassar pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to assaulting a police officer, committing a public nuisance and two counts of obstructing a police officer.

Solicitor Elizabeth Smith said Cassar had been drinking with his girlfriend at the time before an argument broke out between the pair.

"He'd had about half a bottle of vodka at the time and has no recollection of the incident - he has no recollection after hitting his head because he was concussed," Ms Smith said.

Magistrate James Morton told the court Cassar, having not been before the courts before, was normally an "outstanding citizen".

"You have no idea how lucky you are you didn't actually bite one of those police officers or spit on them," Mr Morton said.

"You might have found yourself in a bit more trouble."

Cassar was fined $850 for all four offences, with convictions not recorded.