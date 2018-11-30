Assistance needed for Bloomsbury

BLOOMSBURY needs urgent assistance after fire scorched parts of the district today.

There are reports four farms lost 99 per cent of their fodder and require urgent assistance with

Rhodes grass bales

Molasses

Electric fencing

1000L water pods

If you can help, drop these items to Bloomsbury Hall and the ladies will co-ordinate direct with farmers for you.

All assistance is greatly appreciated, even if it is a hand at the hall to make a cuppa or drop off a round bale.