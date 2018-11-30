Menu
Assistance needed for Bloomsbury

30th Nov 2018 10:00 PM

BLOOMSBURY needs urgent assistance after fire scorched parts of the district today.

There are reports four farms lost 99 per cent of their fodder and require urgent assistance with

  • Rhodes grass bales
  • Molasses
  • Electric fencing
  • 1000L water pods

If you can help, drop these items to Bloomsbury Hall and the ladies will co-ordinate direct with farmers for you.

All assistance is greatly appreciated, even if it is a hand at the hall to make a cuppa or drop off a round bale.

