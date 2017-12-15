Assistance sought with assault in Airlie

Whitsunday police are seeking public help while investigating an alleged assault on the Esplanade in Airlie Beach at 6:40pm on December 14.

Senior Constable Steve Smith said a female threw an open full can of soft drink at the passenger seated in a car and immediately ran from the area after the alleged incident occurred.

She has been described to police as being Islander in appearance and wearing a black and red dress.

Whitsunday police are encouraging anyone who either has information linked to the incident or may have witnessed it to call the Whitsunday police station on 0749 488 888 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 any time of the day.

The police reference number is QP1702197583.