Aston Shuffle set to light up dance floor

TBRING THE BEATS: The Aston Shuffle are set to hit Magnums Hotel.

THE weekend can't get any better than when the Aston Shuffle plays your local on a Friday night.

They'll be hitting Airlie Beach in the form of Mikah Freeman, when he brings the band to life with a DJ set at Magnums Hotel.

The Aston Shuffle have been making music together for a decade, and in this time have established themselves as forerunners of the Australian scene.

Equally skilled as producers, remixers, selectors, and mentors, the guys have forged a growing presence on the world stage since meeting in their native Canberra.

The duo rose to prominence on the power of their standout remixes, and quickly became regulars onthe famed Ministry of Sound compilations.

The Aston Shuffle remixes of tracks by artists including Claude Vonstroke, London Grammar, and Empire of the Sun were blogosphere sensations and they've only contined to get better.

Their newest output marks a return to the sound closest to their hearts - house music.

It's something that hits close to home for the duo.

"We wrote house music when we first started out, and even though we've gone through a lot of paths during our evolution, the thing that still excites us most is house music,” Freeman said.

Their newest tracks plug in neatly to the worldwide house renaissance and it suits The Aston Shuffle fine.

"Audiences can hear it when you're having fun in the studio,” Freeman said. "Ultimately, it's about making people dance.”

It's going to be a massive set at Magnums Hotel. Don't miss it.