22°
News

Aston Shuffle set to light up dance floor

22nd Jun 2017 6:00 PM
TBRING THE BEATS: The Aston Shuffle are set to hit Magnums Hotel.
TBRING THE BEATS: The Aston Shuffle are set to hit Magnums Hotel. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE weekend can't get any better than when the Aston Shuffle plays your local on a Friday night.

They'll be hitting Airlie Beach in the form of Mikah Freeman, when he brings the band to life with a DJ set at Magnums Hotel.

The Aston Shuffle have been making music together for a decade, and in this time have established themselves as forerunners of the Australian scene.

Equally skilled as producers, remixers, selectors, and mentors, the guys have forged a growing presence on the world stage since meeting in their native Canberra.

The duo rose to prominence on the power of their standout remixes, and quickly became regulars onthe famed Ministry of Sound compilations.

The Aston Shuffle remixes of tracks by artists including Claude Vonstroke, London Grammar, and Empire of the Sun were blogosphere sensations and they've only contined to get better.

Their newest output marks a return to the sound closest to their hearts - house music.

It's something that hits close to home for the duo.

"We wrote house music when we first started out, and even though we've gone through a lot of paths during our evolution, the thing that still excites us most is house music,” Freeman said.

Their newest tracks plug in neatly to the worldwide house renaissance and it suits The Aston Shuffle fine.

"Audiences can hear it when you're having fun in the studio,” Freeman said. "Ultimately, it's about making people dance.”

It's going to be a massive set at Magnums Hotel. Don't miss it.

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Show line-up set to wow

Show line-up set to wow

Acclaimed horseman, Guy McLean, to perform at Show Whitsunday as part of stellar line-up.

Greater Whitsunday Alliance advocating for the region

The Greater Whitsunday Alliance is: Isaac mayor Cr Anne Baker, general manager of North Queensland Bulk Ports Dr Rochelle Macdonald, solicitor Bob Bogie, director of Out of the Blue Marketing Kylie Porter, chairman John Glanville, property valuer Jordan Miller, owner of Vassallo Constructions Vic Vassallo and manager of Rose Bay Resort Paul McLaughlin.

Greater Whitsunday Alliance advocating for the region.

The Today show is coming back to the Whitsundays

It was just over a year ago when the Today show made a visit to the Whitsundays.

The Today show is coming back to the Whitsundays.

Friends rally to preserve mum's presence for Brax

HELPING HAND: Tracy Healey, Marlene Malone, Caroline Gouge, Amanda Brett, Nicole Cranny, holding Pippa Cranny (back) with children Violet Cranny and Caroline's son Braxton Stanborough.

Community rallies to support mum and son.

Local Partners

New law won't stop farm worker exploitation

THE proposed labour hire licensing law is destined to fail, and will do nothing to stop exploitation of horticulture workers.

Mining giants in fight that could spell disaster for NQ town

STAND OFF: There are perfectly good homes for workers, but mining company QCoal could be forced to build a camp and the deserted streets and empty houses of Glenden would remain.

How two mining companies could ruin this small town

Country music stars coming to Ipswich

Ipswich will get it's country on when The Country Superstars Tribute Show hits town on Friday, June 30 at Brothers Leagues Club.

A UNIQUE tribute show will bring a bit of country into the city.

Shoes make difference to kids in Zambia

MANY SHOES: Toowoomba Grammar School's Adrian Irwin and Fairholme College's Libby Stumer with shoes collected for children in Zambia.

Students are making a difference, creating a new project

Magpies head into enemy territory

Mackay Magpies captain/coach is back on the field for this weekend's grand final replay against the Whitsunday Brahmans.

Grand final replay in Proserpine

Prince Harry says young royals don't want to take the throne

Prince Harry admits no one in the royal family particularly wants to be king or queen

Rebel Wilson to give away her defamation payout

Actor Wilson says she won't keep a cent of her defamation payout

What's in store for Nina and Billie on Offspring?

Kat Stewart and Asher Keddie star in season seven of Offspring.

Proudman sisters return, but their lives aren’t slowing down.

What's on the big screen this week

Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager in a scene from the movie Transformers: The Last Knight.

STUDIOS begin to roll out their school holiday offerings.

MOVIE REVIEW: Rough Night is rude, shocking and funny

Zoe Kravitz, Jillian Bell, Scarlett Johansson, Illana Grazer and Kate McKinnon in a scene from Rough Night.

FOUR best friends reunite for a wild weekend, what could go wrong?

Grinspoon to smash footy gig curse

Pat Davern and Phil Jamieson wearing their true colours.

THE battle for State of Origin rock supremacy is on.

Rebel’s lawyer names huge sum

Hollywood agent Peter Principato told the court Rebel Wilson should have been landing between two and three lead roles a year at a minimum.

Hollywood star wants a staggering amount in damages.

UNDER OFFER

2 Braithwaite Court, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Here is something you do not see around very often; this fantastic ... UNDER OFFER

Here is something you do not see around very often; this fantastic 3.5 acre, largely flat block is only around 1500m from the Centro and Schools. The property also...

1,182M2 BLOCK IN SOUGHT AFTER STREET

58 Country Road, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land This large block is on the corner of Country road and Links ... $185,000

This large block is on the corner of Country road and Links drive. This is one of the last blocks in this prestigious street, with access to power and town water.

Rare Commercial Opportunity

96 Shute Harbour Road, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land Very rarely does vacant, commercial zoned lots like this one come onto ... 229,000

Very rarely does vacant, commercial zoned lots like this one come onto the market with this much exposure to the main Shute Harbour Road. What a great opportunity...

DA approved for x2 freestanding homes

6 Beth Court, Cannonvale 4802

Residential Land With most of the preliminary work already done, here is an outstanding ... $219,000

With most of the preliminary work already done, here is an outstanding opportunity for you to purchase this block that can allow you to build a brand new home for...

Receiver and Manager Sale: Restaurant

34/115 Shingley Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Commercial Lot 34 on SP225055 Shingley Beach Resort, Airlie Beach QLD 4802 An ... Contact Agent

Lot 34 on SP225055 Shingley Beach Resort, Airlie Beach QLD 4802 An opportunity exists to purchase 496sqm* within the Shingley Beach Resort, located in Airlie...

Motivated Owners Are Selling

104/2 Eshelby Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 1 1 $198,500

This second floor two bedroom, one bathroom apartment has been renovated with new kitchen and bathroom, fully tiled throughout featuring soft neutral colours. The...

Vendor Willing to Negotiate! Please Make an Offer

1229 Midge Point Road, Midge Point 4799

House 3 1 6 $370,000

Lifestyle property set on 5 fully fenced acres. This home is a solid brick cottage style residence and is set back from the road. Surrounded by low maintenance...

Outstanding Views and an Affordable Entry Level

8/14 Hermitage Drive, Airlie Beach 4802

Apartment 1 1 1 $185,500

This private, fully furnished, one bedroom apartment situated at the rear, with sparkling water and mountain views enjoyed from an undercover balcony is priced to...

Price Reduction! Owners motivated to sell

19 Wright Road, Strathdickie 4800

House 4 1 2 $445,000

This Fabulous four bedroom home is nestled away on Wright Road Strathdickie. Driving in you will notice the manicured gardens which surround the home and extend...

Affordable Entry Level Unit

22/28 Island Drive, Cannonvale 4802

Unit 2 1 1 $155,000

This very affordable unit has just come on the market and is everything you have been searching for with a great entry level price. Great opportunity to get in to...

Home owners settling to make way for Mackay Ring Road

The Clarkson family's home was moved just down the road from their former land at Stotts Road, Te Kowai, which was resumed by TMR.

But some are still clinging on, fighting for a better deal

Three historic M'boro hotels on the market

The Lamington Hotel Motel, Maryborough. Photo: Valerie Horton / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Three historic Maryborough hotels are on the market.

Renters warned about online real estate scam

The scam ad for a property for rent in Albert Park.

Australian renters have been warned about an elaborate scam

The incredible history of Toronto in Ipswich

The National Trust will open Toronto House to the public on May 10th. Photo: David Nielsen / The Queensland Times

Houses of Ipswich

Million dollar farm snapped up by the council

RESERVE EXPANDED: Sunshine Coast Mayor Mark Jamieson and Cr Jenny McKay celebrate the purchase of a $1.2 million tract of land beside Mary Cairncross Scenic Reserve.

Land buy funded by the council's environment levy

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!