‘ASTOUNDING’ Bushfire fundraiser in Collinsville

UNITE: Janet and Nigel flew to Batemans Bay to hand over the generation donations for the bushfire ravaged community. Pictured: Janet Lobegeier, Nigel Lobegeier, Dominic McClelland, Geoff Hatton & the Batemans Bay Lions Club.

COLLINSVILLE residents have “astounded” with their generosity, after raising $17,000 to help the bushfire-ravaged town of Batemans Bay in New South Wales.

‎Janet and Nigel Lobegeier‎ travelled to Batemans Bay last week to deliver the $17,000 raised by the community of Collinsville.

The fundraised money was converted into IGA and Betta Electrical vouchers, and then gifted to families in need.

Mrs Lobegeier said the horrific pictures of families huddled on the beach over New Year’s Eve was just one reason she’d decided to help the community there.

“It was heartbreaking to hear these stories of people losing everything but the clothes on their backs,” she said.

“Someone I knew up here had grown up down there and knew what a small community it was, also that picture of the town all together on the beach on New Year’s (Eve),” she said.

“They spoke about the fire storms above the town, the devastation was just incredible down there, even the Betta Electrical store burned to the ground, they’re working out of a warehouse.”

Mrs Lobegeier said she was “astounded” by what the small community of Collinsville had managed to achieve.

“It is amazing that a small town like Collinsville can do what we’ve done,” she said.

“Our heartfelt thanks goes out to the businesses who gave for the raffles, people who donated and then reached into their pockets again to buy tickets for the raffle.

“We were absolutely proud of Collinsville, the people down there were just amazed that we’d travelled all that way with all that money for them.

“They were so grateful, they’ve had such a hard time.”

Geoff Hatton from Betta Electrical Batemans Bay took to social media to show his appreciation, saying he had since had people reaching out to pass on their thanks to the Lobegeiers and the Collinsville community.

“So many people have reached out to say thank you, saying they want to go up and visit and call in to the Pit Pony Tavern,” he said.

“It’s created a good connection between the two communities.

“We are so grateful for Janet and Nigel’s support of Betta and families in the Eurobodalla. It’s amazing that one small town, 1700km away, can make such an impact on Batemans Bay.”