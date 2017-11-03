Astronauts single set to launch

AUSTRALIA'S answer to Ed Sheeran just so happens to be in Airlie Beach.

This is what Airlie Beach Festival of Music founder Gavin Butlin wants the world to know with 18-year-old emerging star Sam McCann set to take to the stage for the fifth annual line up of the festival.

While still young, Mr McCann didn't hesitate to take on the hectic life of being a full-time musician.

"It was the best decision I've ever made," he said.

"It's only up from here."

Tomorrow will mark an important milestone in Mr McCann's career with his Astronauts music video single set to be officially released from his debut album 'Sam I Am'.

While the comparisons with international superstar Ed Sheeran are already coming thick and fast, Mr McCann played down the hype.

"I'm not copying him in any way and I don't think I really fit into any particular genre - I like to make my songs' composition represent the lyrics," he said.

He is expected to make an appearance across seeveral of the 18 venues hosting the Airlie Festival of Music, along side headliners Leo Sayer, Sex Pistols founding member Glen Matlock, The Chantoozies, Sneaky Sound System, The Baby Animals, Shannon Noll and Monsters of Rock.

Mr McCann said the Airlie Festival of Music was a unique opportunity for young up-and-comers like him to shine.

"I wouldn't be where I am without the people I have behind me and events like the Airlie Beach Festival of Music," he said.

Sam McCann will be running a song-writing workshop for youth as part of the festival's free events at the FishJam stage on Sunday, November 12 at noon.

The FishJam stage line-up, which Sam has previously featured in, will also include Mackay's Got talent winner Felix Haddock-Quadrio, Mackay Eisteddfod winner Georgia Madsen and Melissa Saunders' current band Little Cents.

To listen to Sam McCann or watch a preview of his Astronauts music video you can follow him on Facebook at @samusician.