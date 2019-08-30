Asylum seekers’ mid-air reprieve

Deportation Protest. Nades Murugappan, wife Priya and children Kopika 3 and Tharunicaa 21 months have been in detention in Broadmeadows for months and seems they are to be deported to Sri Lanka tonight. SKYTRADERS GATE 26H.

AN EMERGENCY injunction prevented a central Queensland asylum-seeker family from being deported to Sri Lanka overnight.

Tamil asylum seekers Nadesalingam Murugappan (Nades) and Kokilapathmapriya Nadesalingham (Priya) and Australian-born daughters Kopika and Tharunicaa were taken from Biloela to a Melbourne detention centre in March 2018 after a temporary bridging visa expired.

Reports broke last night that the family had been moved to Tullamarine Airport's international terminal for deportation.

Family friend Angela Fredericks told The Courier-Mail Nades and Priya had been separated, with Priya held in a shed with Kopika and Tharunicaa.

The Courier-Mail was last night supplied Australian Border Force documents ­titled "Notice Of Intention To Remove From Australia", specifying orders to send both parents and their children to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

News of the movement prompted supporters to gather at the airport, with an airport spokesman confirming the gathering was "peaceful" and "along the boundary of the airport".

Family lawyer Carina Ford last night said an interim injunction had been obtained at 11pm preventing the family's removal.

Ms Ford told The Courier-Mail that the injunction was granted for the youngest child Tharunicaa.

The Orders reads, "That until 12pm midday on 30 August 2019 the Minister for Immigration, Citizenship, Migrant Services and Multicultural Affairs be restrained from removing the applicant XXX from the Commonwealth of Australia."

The matter will be argued in the Federal Circuit Court in Melbourne on August 30.

It is understood the family was on a plane when the injunction was granted and will be removed from the plane when it is scheduled to land in Darwin in the early hours of Friday morning.

Family friend Simone Cameron said she was glad to hear the injunction was granted at the last-minute.

Ms Cameron who used to teach the husband English said the family were some of the most "generous" and "good-hearted" people she knew and that's why she and the Biloela community are fighting so hard to get them to stay.

"We are so lucky in Australia and when people come seeking asylum, we should help them. They arrived in Biolela looking for peace and safety - they didn't ask for much."

Priya and Nades moved to Biloela four years ago.

The High Court denied their final bid to stay in Australia in May this year.

The Courier-Mail contacted the Department of Home Affairs for comment.

Family friend Angela Fredericks said she was close to tears when she found out the family had been taken to Tullamarine.

"I'm just in shock. I can't believe the cruelty of this country," she told The Courier-Mail.

Several celebrities and Change.org executive director Sally Rugg have tweeted condemning the deportation of the family.

"On a day where the PM's sorting out toilet signs in just a few hours, maybe we could spare a few minutes to save a wonderful family from deportation. C'mon Australia, we can be better than this," Annie Kearney said on Twitter.

Earlier, campaigns director at Change.org Nic Holas who was at the protest said there were about 50 people chanting at the airport.

"There are about 50 people and growing by the minute protesting outside a private hangar where the skytrader plane is. They are chanting with signs being held back by police and security guards. We're doing everything we can to stop their deportation.

"Priya and her family are here," he said.

He said he has received reports that the children were crying on the plane.

"We've got reports from people inside that the children are crying," he said.

A family portrait of Sri Lankan Tamils Priya and Nadesalingam and their two Australian-born children. Picture: AAP Image/Ellen Smith

11.50pm UPDATE: A last-minute injunction has been granted to the Tamil family just before their deportation this evening.

The family's lawyer Carina Ford told The Courier-Mail an injunction was obtained, at the moment for the youngest child, until 12pm tomorrow.

It is believed the plane took off just before 11pm, although this could not be confirmed.

It is understood the plane could be halted at Darwin, to disembark the family.

BILOELA ASYLUM SEEKERS SET FOR DEPORTATION

11PM: Supporters of a Tamil family, removed from the Queensland town of Biloela, say they are about to be deported via Melbourne airport.

Family friend Angela Fredericks told The Courier-Mail the failed asylum seekers, who have been in a Melbourne detention centre since March 2018 following their removal from Biloela, were taken to the international terminal last night and were set to be put on a flight back to Sri Lanka.

She said parents Nadesalingam Murugappan (Nades) and Kokilapathmapriya Nadesalingham (Priya), were separated, with Priya held in a shed with their two Australian-born daughters.

The Courier-Mail was on Thursday night supplied documents titled "Notice Of Intention To Remove From Australia", specifying the intention to remove both parents and their children from Australia last night and send them to Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The documents were supplied by lawyers supporting the family.

Ms Fredericks said she was close to tears when she found out the family had been taken to Melbourne's Tullamarine airport late on Thursday evening and had been in close contact with Priya just prior.

Nadesalingam and Priya’s two children were born in Australia.

A group of protesters gathered at the airport in a show of support for the family, with an airport spokesman confirming to The Courier-Mail was "peaceful" and "along the boundary of the airport".

"Melbourne supporters, please go to Melbourne Airport and support this family with peaceful action now," a support group has published on social media.

The family moved to the Queensland town of Biloela four years ago on a temporary bridging visa, which ran out in 2018.

The family have been held in a Melbourne detention centre since March 2018, after being taken from their home in Biloela during a pre-dawn raid.