Chief Medical Officer Professor Brendan Murphy said the quarantine period was under review.
Health

Asymptomatic people to be tested for virus

by Gavin Fernando
27th Apr 2020 4:27 PM

Health authorities have again expanded their coronavirus testing capabilities with plans to test asymptomatic people for the virus.

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy told reporters this afternoon health and aged care workers would be the first priority for asymptomatic testing.

"We have just had a meeting of the health protection principle committee and we are talking about significantly expanding testing across the country," he said.

"Including, for the first time, we will start testing for asymptomatic people to try and be absolutely sure that we are capturing every case that we can and we are not missing cases.

"We don't think we are missing significant numbers of cases in Australia, but if we are going to consider at the National Cabinet in a few weeks time the relaxation of distancing measures, we have to be so well-prepared."

Australia has now recorded over 6700 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3004 in New South Wales, 1350 in Victoria, 1033 in Queensland, 438 in South Australia, 549 in Western Australia, 212 in Tasmania, 106 in the Australian Capital Territory and 28 in the Northern Territory. A total of 83 deaths have been recorded nationally.

