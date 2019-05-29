At home on and off the ground

FOOTY AND FUN TIMES: Housemates Ash Little, James Salter and Adam Crear are making a big impression during their first season with the Whitsunday Brahmans.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Meet the Whitsunday Brahmans trio that not only play together, but live together.

Adam Crear, James Salter and Ash Little are the best of teammates and housemates for that matter, with the former Easts Tigers players enjoying life in their new home in Cannonvale.

Crear sparked a chain of events when he moved to the Whitsundays late last year.

A builder by trade, the 27-year-old came up through the ranks at Brothers before moving to Langlands Park.

"Des Morris got me over to Easts and I spent three years there,” he said.

"It was a great club with a very professional environment and good quality people.

"I played about 30-odd (Intrust Super Cup) games, but at the end of 2017 I did my knee and I only played four games in 2018.

"I'm a Brissy boy and had never left until I made the move up here in October.”

Crear was the first to join the Brahmans and wasted little time making an impression.

He was appointed co-captain by new coach Tye Ingebrigtsen and has certainly led from the front for Whitsunday in the second-row.

"I've loved it so far, they're a good bunch of blokes at the club and made me feel very welcome,” Crear said.

"It's been a great start for us (winning four from four), so hopefully that keeps going.”

Asked for his impressions on the quality of Mackay District Rugby League, Crear was quick to reply.

"It's physical,” he said.

Salter echoed those sentiments as he recovers from a knee injury sustained in the opening round.

The setback has been the only dampener of the move north according to the 24-year-old, who came up through the Tigers junior ranks.

"A mate of mine (Craig Korn) said I would love it up here,” Salter said.

"I was going to come up two years ago, but elected to stay at Easts for another year.”

Salter, who played five-eighth, halfback and hooker for the Tigers and made "about a dozen” Intrust Super Cup appearances, was confident he would be back by mid-year.

"They said it would probably put me out for 6-7 weeks,” he said.

"I've been on crutches for a month, but started physio now and hopefully I'll be back in a few weeks.”

A carpenter by trade, Salter said he planned on the Whitsundays being home for a long while yet.

"I don't have any interests in going back (to Brisbane),” he said.

"I reckon I'll be here a few years at least.

"I love it up here.”

Dynamic forward Little, 27, is no stranger to North Queensland.

He grew up in Townsville before moving to Brisbane in his latter teenage years where he joined Easts and played in the club's Under-18 team.

Little climbed the ranks and then spent four seasons as part of the Tigers' Intrust Super Cup squad, playing about 25 games.

"I had enough of Brisbane to be honest,” he said.

"I'm a sparky (electrician) and organised a transfer to Ergon (Energy) to come here where I work on the fault response team.

"These boys were here and it's a bit closer to Townsville.”

Little too has also had to overcome a series of injury setbacks including a ruptured achilles tendon in 2016.

"It was a big injury at the time, but I've got no dramas with it now because I did the rehab with the physio down there to get back,” he said.

He is relishing the chance to play at lock, rather than in the front row, a role he was called upon to play for Easts.

"I certainly prefer playing there (lock),” he said.

"Like the boys said, it is a physical competition up here, but the footy's been pretty good.

"It's helped that the other boys have made us feel very welcome and I reckon that has shown out on the ground in our performance.”

Brahmans team manager Bryce Fraser said the three had settled in quickly at Les Stagg Oval.

"Apart from being highly skilful, talented footy players, they are good clubmen who have slotted right into the team culture and environment,” Fraser said.

"They love the area and what it has to offer; they all love their fishing, which was a big drawcard for them.

"Hopefully they'll all be here for the long term.”

The three are not the only former Tigers playing for the Proserpine-based club, with utility forward Tyson Skyring strengthening the connection.

Skyring is among several players in the senior ranks who live in Bowen and play for the Brahmans.