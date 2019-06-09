Menu
A theme park ride in Spain has snapped in half, injuring 28 people. Picture: Twitter
News

Fun park horror as ride ‘snaps’

by The Sun
9th Jun 2019 9:48 AM

At least 28 people have been hurt after a spinning tea pot fairground ride in Spain "snapped in half" last night.

Many of the victims, including children, were left trapped under the wreckage when the ride broke.

According to The Sun, the incident occurred at around 2am this morning at the San José de la Rinconada fair in La Rinconada, near Seville.

An eleven-year-old girl was reportedly flown to hospital with serious head and leg injuries.

Nine people were reportedly taken to hospital while 19 others were treated for their injuries at the scene.

Police have opened an investigation to confirm the cause of the accident.

The attraction, which belongs to the Mundopark fair, was built in 2001 and had passed all the required safety inspections, according to local reports.

Javier Fernandez, the mayor of La Rinconada, said: "The accident leaves us speechless. We hope that our boys and girls will recover from what they experienced today both psychologically and physically.

"We have stopped the fair and opened an investigation into what happened."

This story first appeared in The Sun and is republished with permission.

