At the coalface of community spirit during Debbie

ONE year has passed since that fateful day on March 28 when the Whitsundays collectively braced for the imminent impact of a Category 4 onslaught.

As memories of braving the eyewall to snap photos slowly fade, some things remain permanently etched in the psyche of mind and forever will remind me of Debbie.

Chainsaws in the early hours of the morning and the distant hum of generators are but a couple.

The smell of dark and mouldy rooms is another.

As the experience of bunkering down in a dimly lit room to play Scrabble by torchlight under my neighbour's house becomes less poignant, occasionally something mundane provides a catalyst which transports me back to March last year.

Eating sausages in bread or sitting in the passenger seat of the car with the engine running and a computer plugged into the cigarette lighter takes me back to those dark days following Debbie's touch down.

Now, the past is simply divided into two categories: Before Cyclone Debbie and after Cyclone Debbie.

Kathryn and Bill Early's home in Hydeaway Bay was destroyed by Cyclone Debbie. Peter Carruthers

Reporting for the Whitsunday Times, Guardian and wider News Corp network, I was on the ground in the immediate days following Cyclone Debbie's arrival to document the tales of survival, as the premier and deputy prime minister graced us with their presence, when the Insurance Council of Australia came to town and am still here 12 months later as council begins to roll out NDRRA funding at Shute Harbour.

Following the real estate crisis in the Whitsundays, which has seen high vacancy rates drop to around one per cent on the back of high demand fuelled by island and mainland recovery, I have heard the stories of exorbitant rental increases and tenants treated poorly at the hands of agents and property owners.

And through the misery and resilience in the face of adversity I have witnessed the kindness of spirit and humanity of the Whitsunday community in response to an emergency whose financial cost has exceeded $1.565 billion but whose effect on the people on the region is immeasurable.

Who can forget the springing up in the wake of the cyclone of the community-run Volunteer Whitsundays and the award-winning efforts of the Proserpine SES, the hard-working army of Ergon Energy staff and the heroic contribution made by the Whitsunday Regional Council's person of the year, Chris Harvey.

Jose Valenzuela and Cecilia Dualle from Chile set up thier camper at the Airlie Beach foreshore. Peter Carruthers

One year on, the storm - which has been the most costly in the history of Australian cyclones since 1974 when Cyclone Tracy hit - the major infrastructure rebuild funded through the NDRRA has finally begun.

Daydream Island is on-track to reopen in September and Hamilton Island is enjoying a boom in the wake of Debbie.

The damaging effects of cyclonic winds on the viability of island resorts already languishing before Debbie has dampened the faint hope that Long Island resorts at Paradise and Happy Bay, the destroyed resort on South Molle Island and Laguna Quays will ever re-open.

The feeling of a shared sense of survival in the face of a major disaster united the Whitsunday community once those affected could spare a moment to come up air however the Federal Government's squabble with the State over the declaration of Category C eligibility and later the allocation of Category D funding has called into question the effectiveness of the way the NDRRA funding system operates during major disasters.

When granted insight that allows a broader selfless take on the events that followed the touching down of disaster my mind wanders to the hundreds of people I spoken to and photographed for this newspaper.

And I feel privileged to tell their often harrowing tales.

For me Cyclone Debbie was as exciting as the feeling of being swept away by 260kh winds was terrifying. Now I look back with a strong feeling of accomplishment for being part of a team that succeeded in getting the papers out on time in the face of serious difficulty.

One year on I find myself to a degree accepting cyclones are a part of life in North Queensland and am grateful the winds of anguish and hardship have subsided for most.