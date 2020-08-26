’At their own peril’: MP slams council’s new rules on signs

Under Whitsunday Regional Council’s new policy, election signs will be banned until the election is called. This means NQ First MP Jason Costigan will be asked to remove his posters, dildo and all. Photo: Twitter

A STRICT new policy on political advertisements means the beaming faces of parliament hopefuls will be missing from Whitsunday roadsides until a month out from the election.

Whitsunday Regional Council adopted a new policy on political advertisements during their ordinary council meeting today.

The policy is designed to “protect the safety and visual amenity of the local government area” and means local, state and federal candidates will be subjected to the same rules when running a campaign in the Whitsundays.

Under the new policy, election signs can be no bigger than 0.6sq metres unless prior approval has been granted by the council.

Signs must be placed on private land with a limit of one sign per property.

Signs must not be secured to trees or road infrastructure and cannot be placed anywhere that could distract motorists.

One Nation candidate for Whitsunday Deb Lawson received a complaint about her sign on Downie Ave, Bucasia. However, she said her sign was “totally legal”. Picture: Melanie Whiting

The council policy also states that signs cannot be displayed until an election is officially called.

An Electoral Commission Queensland spokeswoman said for the upcoming state election, this could be October 6.

The new policy means several candidates in the state election will have to remove their signs, including incumbent Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan.

Mr Costigan said he had no plans to remove the signs he had placed within the Whitsunday region.

“We won’t be budging,” he said.

“Have a look at the other councils and see how many signs have been up in their patches … for weeks if not months.

“Now they are desperate, all because the election campaign isn’t going their way.”

While the council cannot make a local law that prohibits the placement of election signs, they can, by local law, classify advertisements by reference to criteria stated in local law as permitted advertisements.

Council’s director of community services Julie Wright said if signs breached the new guidelines, the candidates would be given notice and asked to remove their signs.

If they did not comply, an authorised person acting on the local government’s instructions may carry out confiscation, demolition or other work that may be necessary to remove the advertisement.

However, Mr Costigan said if council workers removed his signs they should “do so at their own peril”.

The policy does not apply to billboards or bus stops as these fall under private agreements.