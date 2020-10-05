Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
RACQ CAPRICORN Rescue was tasked yesterday morning to a near drowning in 1770.
RACQ CAPRICORN Rescue was tasked yesterday morning to a near drowning in 1770.
News

Athlete, 70, hospitalised after triathlon

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@news.com.au
5th Oct 2020 6:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RACQ CAPRICORN Rescue was tasked yesterday morning to a near drowning in 1770.

A man in his 70s was participating in a triathlon event when he suffered a suspected heart attack.

He was pulled from the water unconscious by local Surf Lifesavers and resuscitated on scene.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue Helicopter landed on scene and the onboard Doctor and Critical Care Paramedic stabilised the man for transport to Sunshine Coast University Hospital.

He remained in a serious but stable condition throughout the flight and was accompanied by his partner.

Due to the quick response of the personnel first on scene and their ability to defibrillate and apply CPR, it is expected the patient will make a full recovery.

racq capricorn rescue triathlon
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WATCH: Muddies take on Mackay in grand final clash

        Premium Content WATCH: Muddies take on Mackay in grand final clash

        News VIDEO: Despite the Bowen side’s best efforts they were unable to bring home the trophy.

        How you can watch the Burdekin election debate live

        How you can watch the Burdekin election debate live

        Politics Your chance to hear from the candidates who want you to choose them on October 31.

        REVEALED: How automation will impact your industry

        Premium Content REVEALED: How automation will impact your industry

        Careers From doctors to cleaners to miners, technology is set to bring big changes in...

        Patient flown to Townsville after Whitsunday quad crash

        Premium Content Patient flown to Townsville after Whitsunday quad crash

        News Emergency services called to two incidents in less than six hours on Sunday