Athletes get going at Airlie Beach Running Festival

SOME wore sun visors, a crazy few wore tutus, most wore sunscreen but every single one of them wore runners at the annual Airlie Beach Running Festival on Sunday.

Overnight the Port of Airlie precinct came alive to the sounds of trainers hitting the tarmac and the technicolour kaleidoscope which is the premier running event on the Whitsunday athletic calendar.

A final rush of late entrants on Saturday, as predicted, boosted entries to 404, made up of 18 marathon runners, 105 half marathon, 27 half marathon relay entrants, 88 10km runners, 68 5km athletes, four corporate challenge teams, 63 2km kids runners and 23 1km fun runners.

Oliver Carey was the first marathon runner to cross the line in 3.09.45, Swiss athlete Chris Howarth finished second in a time of 3.14.54 followed by local runner Justin Knight-Gray in 3.19.16.

Patty Jago was fourth runner over the line and first woman home 3.47.23.

Backing up from an easy win at the Great Whitehaven Run half marathon Andrea Biotti again won the 21km event in a blistering time of 1.21.49.

Zoe Hawkins was the first woman home in 1.32.03.

Local athlete Guy Thrupp finished first in the 20-29 age category and just seconds behind and third woman to finish was Julia Wheway.

Patrick Shannon won the 10km run and Kate Pascoe was the first woman to finish.

Ricky Parker took out the 5km event, Sandra Brodie won the women's race and Jazmyn Fyvie was the third female finisher.

Event manager Tim McQuoid-Mason said the event ran smoothly and he heralded the event as a huge success.

He thanked the cooperation of the Whitsunday Regional Council and Whitsunday Lions for allowing the Airlie Beach revitalisation foreshore project to be pushed back and the cancellation of the surprise cruise ship markets on the site.

He also thanked the volunteer work of the course marshals.

"Matty Kerr is up there at Abell Point Marina with music blasting out of a boom box and cheering people on,” he said.

Mr McQuoid-Mason was pleased to announce the event was so well supported this year by Airlie Beach Running Club members and parkrun participants.

MC Bob Barford continually provided direction and called every runner's name as they finished their race.

Whitsunday Christian College won the $500 prize -- to finance school sport - for most entries in the event.

On social media on Sunday afternoon Whitsunday sporting clubs and participants praised the organisers for another fantastic Airlie Beach Running Festival.

Visit the Airlie Beach Festival of Running website for a full list of results.