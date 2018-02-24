Athletes set to hit the ground running this year

FUN FOR ALL: Children and families were a big part of the 2017 Airlie Beach Running Festival last year.

FUN FOR ALL: Children and families were a big part of the 2017 Airlie Beach Running Festival last year. Sharon Smallwood

RUNNING: The Airlie Beach Running Festival is delighted to welcome Cruise Whitsundays back on board as the platinum sponsor with naming rights for the event and the half-marathon for the 2018 event.

This will be Cruise Whitsundays' fourth year of supporting the running festival and the sixth year of the event.

The festival has grown into one of the biggest mainland attractions in the Whitsundays.

The focus of the festival has changed slightly this year, as any proceeds will go towards two vital services in the Whitsunday region - RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter and Ronald McDonald House in Townsville.

Other local businesses are sponsoring the festival and they are listed on the sponsor page of the event website.

The Airlie Beach Festival of Running thanks them all for their confidence in the running festival.

Organisers have added a three-team relay event to the half-marathon and a corporate team challenge to the 5km event.

The courses are very similar to last year with the start/finish at the grassy area by the Port of Airlie Marina.

The festival will be supported with music, food and a jumping castle to create more of a festival atmosphere

To register for the event on July 21, head to the Airlie Beach Festival of Running website and check out the details.